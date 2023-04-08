An eleven-year-old girl on Thursday (March 30) was molested by a society sweeper in Noida Sector 113. When the news grabbed the attention of the people of the society, a fellow sweeper helped him escape. The case was registered at Noida Sector 113 police station on Friday (April 07). One of the accused has been arrested while police are searching the other. Mumbai: Man Arrested For Molesting Police Officer’s Wife in Dindoshi.

Noida Police Arrests Society Sweeper

pic.twitter.com/8wzg7pQQKP — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) April 8, 2023

