In a bizarre incident in Virar, Maharashtra, a woman sweeper was caught on CCTV attempting to steal a mobile phone during her routine garbage collection at a residential society. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows her slipping into an open flat, picking up the phone, and continuing her rounds as if nothing had happened. Realising she was being recorded, the woman immediately returned the phone to the resident, claiming she had merely found it lying on the floor outside. The incident took place at Yogiraj Cooperative Housing Society in Virar West, though the exact date and time remain unverified. Virar Building Collapse: 2 Dead After Building Collapses Near Mumbai; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Theft Attempt Caught on Camera in Virar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virarmerijaan ⚡️ (VMJ) (@virarmerijaan)

