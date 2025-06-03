A disturbing video from Greater Noida’s Luharli toll plaza has surfaced on social media, showing a group of men misbehaving with a female toll worker. In the brief 7-second clip, the woman is seen stopping a car and engaging in a heated argument when a man suddenly grabs her by the neck and violently throws her aside, allowing the car to pass without paying toll. Reports suggest the men involved are allegedly BJP workers. The incident took place in the Dadri police station area, where toll staff were also reportedly pushed out and vehicles were forcibly allowed through. Police have confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections based on the woman's complaint, and further action is underway. Noida Shocker: Depressed Woman Jumps to Death From 6th Floor of Building in Sector 73, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Noida Woman Toll Staff Assaulted by Alleged BJP Workers

Cops Act After Toll Plaza Assault Video