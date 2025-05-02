A disturbing incident unfolded on a KSRTC bus in Karnataka, where a man allegedly attempted to sexually harass a woman. The woman recorded the event, sharing a video on X. She accused the man of sneaking his hand from behind, but when confronted, he denied it, claiming, “nothing happened to you right, you were fine.” In her post, she expressed concern about the safety of women, stating, “These are potential rapists.” She further added, "imagine if they can do this in crowded bus what their potential is, this country is not safe for women." KSRTC has since responded, urging the woman to share ticket details to help identify the bus and trace the suspect. Sex Harassment Caught on Camera in Mangaluru: Bus Conductor Inappropriately Touches Woman Passenger in Moving Vehicle, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

KSRTC Responds After Harassment Video Goes Viral

If ticket details are provided, we would able to identify the vehicle and route details — KSRTC (@KSRTC_Journeys) May 2, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

