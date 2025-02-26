On Tuesday, February 25, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy carried out successful flight trials of the first-of-its-kind Naval Anti-Ship missile (NASM-SR). The flight trials were conducted from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, in Odisha. It is reported that the trials demonstrated the missile's capability against ship targets while launched from an Indian Naval Seaking Helicopter. A video of the flight trials has also surfaced online. Haryana : 47-year-old DRDO Scientist Gets Rare Third Kidney Transplant, Now Lives with Five Kidneys.

DRDO Successfully Tests NASM-SR

#WATCH | Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy carried out successful flight-trials of first-of-its-kind Naval Anti-Ship missile (NASM-SR) from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur on February 25 (Video source: DRDO) pic.twitter.com/tkEZl0FQTj — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2025

