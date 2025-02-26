Faridabad (Haryana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Amrita Hospital in Faridabad has successfully performed a rare third kidney transplant on 47-year-old DRDO scientist Devendra Barlewar, who now has five kidneys. He had been battling chronic kidney disease for 15 years, with two previous transplants failing.

The complex four-hour surgery, completed on January 8, 2025, marks a significant advancement in organ transplantation in India. The procedure was made possible after the family of a 50-year-old brain-dead farmer chose to donate his kidneys.

Dr. Ahmed Kamaal, Senior Consultant in Urology, said, "This case presented extraordinary challenges. The presence of four existing kidneys created significant immunological risks, requiring specialized protocols. We optimized the patient with immunosuppression before the transplant to protect his new kidney from the risk of rejection."

Dr. Anil Sharma, Senior Consultant in Urology, added, "Surgically, we faced limited space for the fifth kidney due to the patient's thin build and an existing incisional hernia. Additionally, we had to connect to the largest abdominal blood vessels, as previous surgeries had already utilized the standard vessels."

Devendra Barlewar expressed his gratitude, saying, "Going through two failed kidney transplants was incredibly challenging; being dependent on dialysis severely restricted my life. The team at Amrita Hospital gave me another chance when no one else would consider such a complex case. Today, I can perform daily activities independently, and my overall health has improved. This transplant hasn't just restored my kidney function--it has restored my independence and hope."

Dr. Kunal Gandhi, Senior Consultant in Nephrology, underlined the challenges of such a procedure. "Multiple non-functioning kidneys present serious immunological problems, particularly in the early postoperative phase. If left untreated, these issues can lead to rejection. Advanced medical technology, such as CT scans for preoperative planning and state-of-the-art lab tests to measure antibody levels, is crucial for the best outcomes. We ensure accurate evaluation with in-house access to the latest immunology tests," he said.

Dr. Sameer Bhate, Senior Consultant and Head of Cardiac Surgery, highlighted the complexity of the procedure, stating, "The process of anastomosis renal vessels to the largest abdominal blood vessels is intricate and requires careful surgical expertise." (ANI)

