Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha today, June 4. First, he will visit the site of the accident in Balasore where three trains collided leading to over 200 deaths and 900 people being injured. Following this, PM Modi will visit the hospital in Cuttack, sources said. The death toll in the Odisha train accident involving two express trains - Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express - and a goods train in Balasore has now risen to 238, the South Eastern Railway said. Odisha Train Accident: Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted After Major Mishap in Balasore; Check Full List Here.

PM Modi To Visit Odisha Today

PM Narendra Modi will go to Odisha today. First, he will visit the site of the accident in Balasore and then he will visit the hospital in Cuttack: Sources#BalasoreTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/vzQhN2e5yB — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023

