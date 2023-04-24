The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued yellow warning for some districts in Odisha and said that thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph with hailstorm are very likely to occur at one or two places over Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Boudh, and Kalahandi districts. The weather agency further informed, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the remaining districts of the state. In the same timeframe, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur in many places in Odisha. Weather Forecast and Update: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorm to Bring Respite From Heatwave in These States, Says IMD.

Odisha Weather Forecast

Odisha | Thunderstorm accompanied by rainfall, hailstorm,& strong wind to continue for a few days. Some districts may face thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms, gusty surface wind & lightning activity today. This might continue for the next 4-5 days & it may affect more areas… pic.twitter.com/yIqYDiXnXG — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)