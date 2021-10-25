Vegetable prices have gone up due in Okhla Mandi in Delhi to increase in transportation and toll charges.A vendor said, "We are paying between Rs 200-400 per 'dhadi' (5 kg). Rates of leafy vegetables, tomato, onion, potato rates have gone up."

