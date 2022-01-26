Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked Google CEO Sundar Pichai and 5 other company officials for a Copyright Act violation. Reportedly, filmmaker Suneel Darshan had filed an FIR against Sundar Pichai and five others from Google in Mumbai in an alleged copyright infringement case. Suneel Darshan, in his complaint, said that "Google allowed unauthorized persons to upload his film 'Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha' on YouTube".

Check Tweet:

