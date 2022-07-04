Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday, July 4 greeted the President of the United States Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the people of the USA on 246th US Independence Day.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Warm felicitations and greetings to @POTUS @JoeBiden and the people of the USA on their 245th Independence Day. As vibrant democracies, India and USA share values of freedom and liberty. Our strategic partnership has a truly global significance."

On the 246th Independence Day of the United States of America, my warm greetings and felicitations to @POTUS @JoeBiden, @VP @KamalaHarris and the people of USA. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)