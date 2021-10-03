In the Cordelia Cruise drugs case, five other accused, namely Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar have been arrested by the NCB on Sunday. They will be produced before the court on Monday. Earlier today, Aryan Khan, Munmum Damecha and Arbaz Seth Merchant were sent to NCB custody by a court till tomorrow. They were detained by the NCB on Saturday after a raid in Cordelia Cruise off Mumbai coast in connection to a 'rave party':

Other five accused namely Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra & Vikrant Chhokar were arrested later today & will be produced before the Court tomorrow after their medical: Narcotics Control Bureau — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

