India reported 41,965 new COVID-19 cases, 33,964 recoveries & 460 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Out of 41,965 fresh COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 30,203 COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths on Tuesday. With this, the total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 3,28,10,845, with 3,78,181 active cases. The total recoveries stand at 3,19,93,644 while the death toll rose to 4,39,020.

