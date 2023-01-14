Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. In his post, PM Modi said that he was pained by the passing away of MP Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. "He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab," he added. PM Narendra Modi also offered condolences to his family and supporters. Santokh Singh Chaudhary, 77 passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. Singh was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack. Chaudhary Santokh Singh Dies: Mallikarjun Kharge Condoles Demises of Congress MP, Says 'His Loss Is a Great Blow to the Party'.

Check Tweet:

Pained by the passing away of MP Shri Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2023

