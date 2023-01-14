Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday condoled the demises of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. Taking to Twitter, Kharge said, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation." Chaudhary Santokh Singh fell during the rush of the yatra in Phillaur town and was taken to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he died. Chaudhary Santokh Singh Dies: Congress MP Dies of Heart Attack During Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab (Watch Video).

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge condoles the demises of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary..," he tweets. pic.twitter.com/jZQulVQ12a — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

His Loss Is a Great Blow to the Party and Organisation

