A 26-year-old cobbler from Bihar, identified as Sunil Kumar Ram, has been arrested by army officials in Bathinda Cantonment on charges of spying for Pakistan. According to the news agency IANS, Ram was allegedly in contact with a Pakistani woman via WhatsApp and had been sharing sensitive information related to the military area. Authorities claim he received payments in exchange for the classified details. The arrest was made following intelligence inputs, and the army promptly handed Ram over to the police for further investigation. A case has been registered, and officials are investigating the extent of the leaked information and whether others may be involved in the network. BEL Staffer Arrested in Bengaluru: Central Intelligence Agencies Arrest Deep Raj Chandra for Leaking Sensitive Information to Pakistan.

Pakistan Spy Arrested in Punjab

#BREAKING: A 26-year-old cobbler, Sunil Kumar Ram from Bihar, was arrested by army officials in Bhatinda Cantt for allegedly spying for Pakistan. His involvement was discovered through WhatsApp chats with a Pakistani woman, who paid him for information about the military area.… pic.twitter.com/kzscghsBP6 — IANS (@ians_india) April 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)