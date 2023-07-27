As incessant rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra, all schools and colleges in Palghar have been shut for tomorrow, July 28, in view of heavy rainfall, as ordered by District Collector. A heavy rain alert has been issued for Palghar and adjoining regions for tomorrow, July 28. Mumbai Rains: Orange Alert for City, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts on July 27.

Palghar School Holiday:

Maharashtra | All schools and colleges in Palghar district to be closed tomorrow, in view of the heavy rain alert: District Collector — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

