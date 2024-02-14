The Panchkula District Commission recently held Flipkart and its seller liable for deficiency in services. The commission bench comprising Satpal (President), Dr Sushma Garg (Member) and Dr Barhm Prakash Yadav (Member) held Flipkart and its seller liable for deficiency in services after they failed to deliver the product and refund money four months after filing the complaint. The bench also directed them to pay the interest rate of four months on the refund amount and pay compensation of Rs 5,000 to the complainant. The bench observed while hearing the complaint of Kamal Rathi, who placed an order on Flipkart Internet Private Limited's website for a wooden dining set valued at Rs 16,057. Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G Cross 1,20,000 Units in Pre-Booking, First Sale Start on February 6 on Flipkart; Check Details.

HC on Deficiency in Services

