A video has gone viral on social media where a thief can be seen hanging from the window of a moving train in Bihar’s Bhagalpur. The thief was reportedly trying to steal the mobile phone of a passenger when he was caught by them. The thief was trying to escape from the train, but the passengers grabbed his hand, and the train started moving. Reportedly, the thief was kept hanging by the train for at least one kilometre. In the video, the thief can be seen hanging from the window of a moving train. ‘Want To Abuse Newspaper for Two Hours’: UP Man Seeks Permission To Insult Newspaper Officials.

Thief Kept Hanging Outside Train

Video Goes Viral

