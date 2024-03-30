A birthday celebration turned into a tragedy for a family as a 10-year-old girl died after eating cake in Punjab's Patiala. The deceased girl was identified as Manvi. According to the reports, the family members ordered a cake online to celebrate Manvi's birthday. The family said that the girl died after consuming the cake, and other members also fell ill. A case has been registered against the bakery shop owner, and a probe has been launched. Punjab Acid Attack: Miscreants Throw Acid on Shopkeeper in Patiala, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Girl Dies After Eating Birthday Cake

Location : 📍Patiala Kanha Bakery — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 30, 2024

