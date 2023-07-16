A video has been doing rounds on social media for past some days, wherein a woman, allegedly from Bihar's Patna, can be seen riding a high-speed bike while flaunting a gun. Bihar police took cognizance of the matter and initiated action after netizens took to Twitter and demanded action against the accused. Police Issues Lookout Notice Against Ashish Pandey Seen Brandishing Gun Outside Hyatt Regency in Delhi.

Patna Girl Rides High-Speed Motorbike While Flaunting Gun

सबंधित जिला को सूचित किया गया हैं, विधिसम्मत कार्यवाई की जा रही है। — Bihar Police (@bihar_police) July 16, 2023

