A speeding pickup van hit several vehicles in Katra Bazar under Malsalami police station area of Patna City late on Friday evening. CCTV footage of this accident has also come to the fore. The pickup vehicle accelerated forward after hitting the bump. Though locals tried hard to catch the pickup vehicle but it escaped from there. Many people suffered minor injuries in this accident. Local people are demanding action against the pickup driver. Goa Road Accident: Father-Son Duo Injured After Car Collides With Two-Wheeler, Horrifying Incident Caught On Vehicle’s Dashcam (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

