Pawan Hans Ltd inaugurates multiple helicopter routes in Assam under RCS #UDAN



RCS UDAN is giving special impetus to providing air connectivity to the remote places of the northeastern states which have inadequate rail and road connectivity



Read here: https://t.co/9nTprAeBAf pic.twitter.com/sN0R6MPbsu— PIB India (@PIB_India) February 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)