Pet Dog Suddenly Turns Violent, Brutally Attacks Man Inside Clinic; Viral Video Surfaces

A CCTV video of a pet husky attacking a man inside a clinic has gone viral on social media. Shared by X user @gharkekalesh, the clip shows the husky initially playing with two men seated on a sofa. However, the dog suddenly turns aggressive and bites one of the men’s hands.

Dog attacks man inside clinic (Photo Credits: X/@gharkekalesh)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 14, 2025 09:42 PM IST

A CCTV video of a pet husky attacking a man inside a clinic has gone viral on social media. Shared by X user @gharkekalesh, the clip shows the husky initially playing with two men seated on a sofa. However, the dog suddenly turns aggressive and bites one of the men’s hands. Despite the unexpected attack, the man remains calm and tries to restrain the dog. After briefly settling, the husky lunges again, attacking more violently. The startled man struggles to fend off the dog before finally pushing it outside the clinic. He appears shaken and in pain. The location of the incident remains unknown, and the video has sparked discussions about pet behaviour and safety. Kanpur Dog Attack: Pet Dog Bites Woman Riding Scooter in UP, Canine Owner Assaults Victim for Complaining; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Pet Husky Attacks Man Inside Clinic (Viewer Discretion Advised)

