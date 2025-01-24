In Kanpur’s Hanumanth Vihar area, a woman riding a scooter was bitten by a pet dog, leading to an altercation with the dog’s owner. The incident occurred on January 21 when Prachi Shukla, returning home after dropping her children at school, was bitten on her legs by Jaypal Singh’s dog near Narayanpuri. When she confronted Jaypal, he allegedly abused and physically assaulted her. Locals revealed that the same dog had bitten others before. Following her complaint, police registered a case against Jaypal, who is now absconding. A video of the incident has gone viral, prompting widespread outrage. Authorities confirmed the launch of an investigation. Dog Attack in Rajasthan: 5-Year-Old Boy Injured After Being Attacked by Dozen of Stray Dog in Khairthal-Tijara District.

Dog Attack in Kanpur

प्रकरण में थाना हनुमन्त विहार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है,अन्य आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) January 24, 2025

