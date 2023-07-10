A video involving Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has surfaced online, and is currently doing rounds on social media. The clip depicts the minister trying to stop a BJP worker who seems adamant about showering a bag full of flower petals on him. The overly excited party worker can be seen emptying all the flowers from a plastic bag on Scindia, despite several attempts by latter to stop him. PM Narendra Modi Welcomed With Flower Showers: Locals Shower Flower Petals on Prime Minister's Car When He Arrives in Rajasthan's Nathdwara (Watch Video).

Jyotiraditya Scindia Tries to Stop BJP Worker Adamant on Showering Flowers on Him

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)