Hundreds of pigeons have reportedly died of starvation in Mumbai after authorities sealed Kabutarkhanas across the city, including the iconic Dadar Kabutar Khana, enforcing a Bombay High Court order banning public pigeon feeding. The decision, aimed at addressing health and heritage concerns, has triggered outrage among Jain and Gujarati communities, who consider feeding pigeons a religious duty. The ban, once loosely implemented, is now being strictly enforced—prompting the first police case on August 3 against a feeder. CM Devendra Fadnavis said the abrupt shutdown was inappropriate and urged civic officials to create alternative solutions. With no feeding allowed and Dadar Kabutar Khana still shut, members of the Jain community are planning a protest today to demand reopening of feeding spots and protection of religious practices. Dadar Kabutar Khana Shed, Fencing Dismantled: BMC Takes Action Against Pigeon Feeding, Removes Illegal Structures on Dadar Kabutarkhana Premises After Govt Order To Shut 51 Kabutarkhanas in Mumbai (Video).

Pigeons Starve to Death

Thousands of pigeons are dying due to starvation following the recent court order banning public feeding. Concern grows among citizens and animal welfare groups. What’s your view on this act? less pic.twitter.com/FDGrsng9Sp — Jago Jain Jago (@JagoJainJagore) August 4, 2025

CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Sudden Closure

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday stated that a sudden closure of Kabutarkhanas was not appropriate and that alternative arrangements must be made to ensure pigeons don’t face starvation. Till late night the Kabutarkhana in Dadar which has been at the centre… pic.twitter.com/sIXTz486sK — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 5, 2025

Jain Community to Protest Decision Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)