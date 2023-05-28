Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the New Parliament Building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Sansad Bhavan. Before installing the Sengol, PM Narendra Modi bowed as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony in order to mark the beginning of the inauguration of the new Parliament building. New Parliament Inauguration Today: PM Narendra Modi Felicitates Workers Who Helped in Building and Development of New Sansad Bhavan (Watch Video).

PM Modi Bows Before Sengol

#WATCH | PM Modi bows as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration of the new Parliament building pic.twitter.com/7DDCvx22Km — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

