Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Golaghat district, Assam, on Friday, March 8, as part of his two-day visit to the state. PM Modi expressed his appreciation on X and wrote, "Landed to a very special welcome in Golaghat district, Assam. Got a glimpse of Assam’s diverse and beautiful culture." Earlier, he arrived at Tezpur airport in Sonitpur district and was greeted by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. PM Modi in Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives at Tezpur Airport; Heads to Kaziranga National Park (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Receives Warm Welcome in Golaghat District

Landed to a very special welcome in Golaghat district, Assam. Got a glimpse of Assam’s diverse and beautiful culture. pic.twitter.com/BgWFlJ8Wak — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

Some more glimpses from the welcome in Assam. pic.twitter.com/GsZr2epzDo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

