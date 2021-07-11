PM Modi will interact with Indian athletes’ contingent bound for Tokyo Olympics on July 13 via video conferencing. He had recently reviewed preparations for their facilitation at Tokyo 2020. Sports Min Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik & Law Min Kiren Rijiju will be present too.

