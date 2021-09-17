Sudarsan Pattnaik shares a new sand art on PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday, He tweeted: Wishing Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless him with long and healthy life to serve mother India. I’ve created a Sand Art installation used 2035 sea shells with message Happy Birthday Modi Ji at Puri beach, Odisha.

