Prime Minister Narendra Modi toured the splendid tea gardens of Assam during his visit to the state on March 9. Following his visit, Prime Minister Modi hailed the tea garden community for showcasing Assam's pride, its tea, to the world. Taking to X (formerly twitter), PM Modi shared mesmerising pictures of the tea estate and urged the tourists to visit the gardens during their visit to the state. "Assam is known for its splendid tea gardens, and Assam Tea has made its way all over the world. I would like to laud the remarkable tea garden community, which is working hard and enhancing Assam’s prestige all over the world. I also urge tourists to visit these tea gardens during their visits to the state", his tweet read. Assam: PM Narendra Modi Shares Stunning Pictures From His Visit to Kaziranga National Park, Says 'Visit Enriches the Soul' (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Explores Tea Gardens in Assam:

