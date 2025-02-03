In an interaction with students on Monday, February 3, ahead of the Delhi elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for allegedly compromising the future of students to safeguard its image. He claimed that the Delhi government only allows "guaranteed passers" to advance beyond class 9, fearing a poor result would tarnish its reputation. "I have heard in Delhi, they (AAP government) do not allow children to go further after class 9. Only those children who are guaranteed to pass are allowed to go. Because if their result is bad, their government's reputation will be ruined. That is why very dishonest work is done," Modi stated. His remarks come amid the intensifying poll battle, with the BJP targeting AAP’s governance in education. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Address Several Major Public Rallies as Part of BJP’s Ongoing Campaign for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

PM Narendra Modi Accuses AAP of Holding Back Students After Class 9

Delhi: In an interaction with students, PM Narendra Modi says, "I have heard in Delhi, they (AAP government) do not allow children to go further after class 9. Only those children who are guaranteed to pass are allowed to go. Because if their result is bad, their government's… https://t.co/HW6txXo7gV pic.twitter.com/p65932Y3OE — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)