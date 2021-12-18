Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. CM Yogi Adityanath was also present during the ceremony. "This is an important infra project that will improve connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. It will also boost economic development and tourism," PM Modi had tweeted earlier today.

PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur:

PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur. pic.twitter.com/z6H1e3TfUt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2021

