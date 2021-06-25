PM Narendra Modi in a tweet on Friday said that the 'dark days of emergency' can't be forgotten. He added 'Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India’s democratic spirit:':

The #DarkDaysOfEmergency can never be forgotten. The period from 1975 to 1977 witnessed a systematic destruction of institutions. Let us pledge to do everything possible to strengthen India’s democratic spirit, and live up to the values enshrined in our Constitution. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2021

