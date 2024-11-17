Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred the prestigious Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger (GCON) by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The award ceremony took place in Abuja, marking a historic moment in the relationship between India and Nigeria. The GCON is one of Nigeria's highest civilian honours, previously awarded to only one foreign dignitary, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1969. This makes PM Modi the second international leader to receive this distinguished accolade. Notably, this is the 17th international award conferred on PM Modi, further solidifying his global recognition as a statesman. Expressing his gratitude, PM Modi remarked, “I express heartfelt gratitude to you, the Government of Nigeria, and the people for Nigeria's national award, Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger (GCON). I accept this honour humbly and respectfully. I dedicate this honour to 140 crore Indians and the deep friendship between India and Nigeria. Nigeria to Honour PM Narendra Modi with Prestigious Grand Commander of The Order of The Niger.

PM Narendra Modi Receives Nigeria's Prestigious GCON Award

PM Modi Dedicates It to 140 Crore Indians

