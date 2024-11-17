Nigeria on November 17 announced that it will confer its highest national honour, the Grand Commander of The Order of The Niger (GCON), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This distinction recognizes outstanding contributions to national development and international diplomacy. The GCON, one of Nigeria’s most prestigious awards, has only been bestowed upon a few foreign dignitaries. Queen Elizabeth II was the first to receive the honour in 1969 and remains the only foreign leader to have been awarded the GCON. PM Modi’s upcoming recognition will make him the 17th international figure to receive this esteemed accolade. The award comes as a testament to PM Modi's significant role in strengthening India-Nigeria relations and his global leadership in various spheres, including diplomacy, trade, and innovation. PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Abuja Marking First Ever Visit to Nigeria, Receives Warm Welcome From President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (See Pics and Video).

PM Modi to Be Honoured with Nigeria's Prestigious Grand Commander of The Order of The Niger

Nigeria to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its award- The Grand Commander of The Order of the Niger (GCON). Queen Elizabeth is the only foreign dignitary who has been awarded GCON in 1969. This will be the 17th such international award being conferred to PM Modi by a… pic.twitter.com/nOVKGyJr0a — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)