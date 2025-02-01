Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined MPs in loud desk thumping as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major tax relief in Union Budget 2025—zero income tax on income up to INR 12 lakh. The announcement was met with enthusiastic applause in Parliament, highlighting the government’s push for tax reforms aimed at benefiting middle-class taxpayers and boosting disposable income. Announcing the good news for the middle class, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The middle class provide strengths to the economy. In recognition of their contribution, we have periodically reduced the tax burdens. I am now happy to announce that there will be no income tax up to an income of INR 12 lakhs." Income Tax Relief Announced in Budget 2025: No Income Tax Payable up to INR 12 Lakh Under New Regime, Announces Nirmala Sitharaman.

