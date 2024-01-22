In a symbolic gesture following the consecration ceremony on January 22 at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the Jatayu idol by sprinkling flower petals. The gesture, captured on video, showcased PM Modi's reverence for the legendary bird from the Ramayana as he honoured the symbolic presence of Jatayu at the Ram Mandir premises. Ram Temple Inauguration: Hundreds of Devotees Celebrate Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha Ceremony at Godavari Dham in Rajasthan’s Kota.

PM Narendra Modi Sprinkles Flowers on Jatayu Idol

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi sprinkles flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/azJNLWTtTp — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

