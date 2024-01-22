Kota, January 22: Hundreds of devotees thronged Godavari Dham in Rajasthan's Kota as the nation celebrated Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha on Monday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also reached Godavari Dham to offer prayers. Vishwa Puja was conducted, and a huge crowd, along with Om Birla, worshipped and watched the live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha programme from Ayodhya.

Lok Sabha Speaker said, "This is a historic moment for the entire country. Thousands of people have become witnesses to this golden moment. Today, the wait of 500 years has ended, and a new example of brotherhood and unity has been set up in the country." Notably, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: BJP President JP Nadda Watches Live Telecast of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. The ceremony was held in an atmosphere of deep devotion. Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled.

Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the ceremony. The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet, its width is 250 feet, and its height is 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Leads Rituals in Traditional Outfit at Ram Temple in Ayodhya (See Pics and Video).

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (halls) in the mandir: Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap, and Kirtan Mandap. Near the mandir is a historic well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)