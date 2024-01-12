Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked Japan for for the help and support it extended for the construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). PM Narendra Modi also remembered the former Japanese PM, the late Shinzo Abe, on this occasion. "On this occasion, I would like to remember Shinzo Abe, with whom I first deliberated on the creation of this bridge. Several developmental projects were inaugurated when Maharashtra, for the first time, got the double-engine government. The Atal Setu is a result of combined efforts of the Central and State governments," PM Modi said. PM Modi Inaugurates Atal Setu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Opens Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India’s Longest Sea Bridge (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Remembers Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

