During his visit to Ayodhya on Saturday, December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant milestone by visiting the house of the 10 croreth beneficiary of the PM Ujjwala Yojana. The fortunate beneficiary, referred to as the "labaharthi behen," is a recipient of the Ujjwala scheme. PM Modi shared a moment over tea at her residence, emphasising the success and impact of the Ujjwala Yojana in providing clean cooking fuel to households across the country. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Revamped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, Flags Off Two New Amrit Bharat Trains, Six New Vande Bharat Express (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Visits Ujjwala Yojana Beneficiary's Residence

