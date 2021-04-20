'India With Two Made in India Vaccines Started World's Largest COVID-19 Vaccination Program:

India with two 'made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered. From 1st May, those above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/qZ6oCddjth — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

