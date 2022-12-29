Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben is recovering, the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, where she is admitted, issued a statement on Thursday. Heeraben Modi was admitted to the super-speciality UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday morning due to some health issues. Heeraba Modi Health Update: PM Narendra Modi’s Mother Kept Under Observation for 24 Hours at UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad

Heeraben Modi Health Update:

PM @narendramodi's mother Heeraben Modi's health condition is recovering, says UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/mWbNvRsNtx — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)