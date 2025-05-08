Recently, the Allahabad High Court said that the POCSO Act, which was enacted to protect children under the age of 18 years from sexual exploitation, has now become a tool for their exploitation. The court further states that the POCSO Act was never meant to criminalise consensual romantic relationships between adolescents. The Allahabad High Court bench of Justice Krishan Pahal said that the fact of a consensual relationship borne out of love should be considered while granting bail. Justice Krishan Pahal also said that it would amount to perversity of justice if the statement of the victim was ignored and the accused was left to suffer in jail. Notably, the high court observed while granting bail to a 18-year-old boy who was booked under Sections 137(2), 87, 65(1) B.N.S. and 3/4(2) POCSO for allegedly committing rape against a 16-year-old girl. The accused's counsel told the court that it was a case of consensual relationship and that there was no medical corroboration of the incident. Unnatural Sex by Husband With Wife Without Her Consent Not Rape but Punishable Under Section 377: Allahabad High Court.

High Court Grants Bail to 18-Year-Old Booked for Rape

POCSO Act Not Meant To Criminalise Consensual Romantic Relations: Allahabad High Court | @ISparshUpadhyay https://t.co/WtlhbGVmdz — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 7, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)