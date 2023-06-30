A video is doing rounds on social media that shows a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel spraying water on passengers sleeping on the platform of Pune Railway Station. The 17-second clip posted on Twitter by a user named Rupen Chowdhury shows a cop using a method some may call inhuman to wake up the commuters and clear the platform area. The internet is, however, divided on whether action should be taken against police personnel or not. A user in favour of the cop tweeted, "why action to be taken? RPF guy was doing his duty to keep PF free from such type of activities. Sleeping on platform is not the one in my humble opinion (sic)." While a user demanding strict action wrote, "Most of all have slept on platforms, benches, bus stations, airports. Never seen such….!! Not everyone have the luxury to buy space (sic)."

Cop Sprays Water to Wake Up Sleeping Passengers:

For necessary action escalated to the concerned official @Drmpune — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) June 30, 2023

'No Action Should Be Taken,' Says User:

why action to be taken? RPF guy was doing his duty to keep PF free from such type of activities. Sleeping on platform is not the one in my humble opinion. — RAHUL SODHI (@imerahul) June 30, 2023

'Platform not Place to Sleep'

No action should be taken he is doing his duty Platform is not the place to sleep — Movies High (@MoviesHigh1) June 30, 2023

Against Action:

मुझे इसमें पुलिसवाले की कोई गलती नही दिख रही है, सोने के लिए वेटिंग रूम है, यह पर सोने से यात्रियों के लिए दिक्कत हो सकती है, और वो मार पीट नही रहे है सिंपल पानी की बड़े फेक के जगा रहा है, हमारी मम्मी लोग तो बाल्टी का पानी उड़ेल देती है, लेट तक सोने पे — SaZid ALi (@Sazid_Ali786) June 30, 2023

'Not Everyone Has Luxury to Buy Space"

Most of all have slept on platforms, benches, bus stations, airports. Never seen such….!! Not everyone have the luxury to buy space. — 📉📊📈پیارہ ہندوستانی | M.Emaad | آپکا دوست (@Americn_Dream) June 30, 2023

Suspend The Cop:

Suspend that cop It's not the way. एक तरफ प्रधानमंत्री रोज ट्रेनोंको हरी झंडी दिखा रहे है अब लोग आ रहे है तो उन्हे सोने भी नहीं दे रहे — Shridhar (@SHRIDHARVKAMBLE) June 30, 2023

