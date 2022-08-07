Pooja Gehlot was one of the many Indian wrestlers at Commonwealth Games 2022 that won a medal as she secured a bronze in the women's 50kg category. However, Gehlot was not happy with her performance and apologised as her loss in the semifinals saw her miss out on a gold or silver. But PM Narendra Modi reacted saying the wrestler's medals call for celebrations and not an apology.

Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining! ⭐️ https://t.co/qQ4pldn1Ff — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

