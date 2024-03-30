Thirteen members of a 15-member gang were arrested from a villa in Lonavala within the jurisdiction of Patan village, Maharashtra for shooting porn videos. According to multiple reports, a group of youths had rented a villa at the hill station for making of porn movies intended for streaming on OTT platforms. Among those arrested were five women, as confirmed by the police. The filming had been ongoing at the villa for the past two days. According to the Lonavala rural police, young boys and girls from different states had gathered to engage in this illegal activity. Acting on a tip-off, Lonavala police raided the villa and apprehended those involved. The police seized cameras and other equipments during the raid. A case has been registered by the police against all those involved. The manufacturing, publishing and distribution of pornography is illegal in India under section 292, 293. Porn App Kotha Case: Aspiring Actresses Made to Shoot Obscene Videos on Pretext of Audition in Virar, Clips Uploaded on Pornography App.

Porn Racket Busted in Lonavala:

