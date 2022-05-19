Pre-owned e-commerce platform CARS24 on Thursday said that around 600 employees have been let go based on their poor performance and not owing to any “cost cuts". “This is business as usual as these are performance-linked exits that happen every year," the company said in a statement shared with IANS.

