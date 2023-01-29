President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed grief on demise of Naba Kishore Das, Odisha Health Minister. President Murmu said that she was shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kishore Das. She called the incident a "dastardly act of violence". "My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers," she said. Das was shot at by a policeman at Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Naba Kisore Das Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Odisha Health Minister, Says 'Saddened by the Unfortunate Demise'.

